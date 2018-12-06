Natalie Portman made the condemning comment at the last Golden Globe Awards, when she was presenting the year’s contenders for best director. Standing onstage in a black gown — the agreed-upon sign to show solidarity with sexual assault victims and raise awareness for the new gender parity initiative Time’s Up — the actress-turned-director drew attention to the award show’s historical omission of female filmmakers: throughout its 75-year history, women have only been nominated for best director seven times.