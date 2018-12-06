Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes in a scene from "Bodyguard." (Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix)

First of all, no, the Golden Globe-nominated “Bodyguard” is not a reboot of the 1992 drama starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. That was “The Bodyguard,” and what a difference a definite article (and a sweeping cover of “I Will Always Love You”) makes.

In fact, “Bodyguard” is the six-episode British television drama that first aired on BBC One in August, earning more than 10 million viewers for its premiere, which was the largest number for a U.K. series in 10 years. Netflix, which was a producing partner for the series along with ITV Studios, brought the series to U.S. viewers through its streaming platform in October. The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. clearly took notice, nominating the show in best drama and its star, Richard Madden.

Madden, better known to American audiences as the late Robb Stark from “Game of Thrones,” plays David Budd, a PTSD-afflicted veteran of the war in Afghanistan who is assigned to protect a hawkish Home Secretary (Keeley Hawes, disappointingly not nominated). She, of course, was instrumental in sending troops to that region.