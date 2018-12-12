Advertisement

2019 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations: The full list

By Los Angeles Times staff
Dec 12, 2018 | 7:30 AM
2019 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations: The full list
Fromleft: SAG Award nominees Lady Gaga, Mahershala Ali, and Emily Blunt (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times; Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The nominations for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed today in Los Angeles for both film and television. Awkwafina and Laverne Cox were the presenters. The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards take place Jan. 27 in Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Advertisement

Film:

Performance by a male actor in a leading role:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Performance by a female actor in a leading role:

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, actresses Laverne Cox and Awkwafina, left to right, congratulate nominees on social Media following the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations announcement Wednesday morning in West Hollywood, Calif.
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, actresses Laverne Cox and Awkwafina, left to right, congratulate nominees on social Media following the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations announcement Wednesday morning in West Hollywood, Calif. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
READ MORE: 'A Star Is Born,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' and 'Ozark' lead the 25th annual SAG nominations »

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role:

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Advertisement

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role:

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Performance by a cast in a motion picture:

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“A Star Is Born”

READ MORE: The five biggest snubs and surprises from the SAG film nominations »

TV:

Performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries:

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso" | Interview

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” | Interview

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”

Performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries:

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” | Interview

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Emma Stone, “Maniac”

Performance by a male actor in a drama series:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” | Interview

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” | Interview

Joseph Fiennes, “Handmaid’s Tale”

John Krasinski, “Jack Ryan”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Performance by a female actor in a drama series:

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” | Interview

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Performance by a male actor in a comedy series:

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry” | Interview

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Henry Winkler says he didn’t realize just how coveted his role on "Barry" really was until he started telling others about it. He talks about working with Bill Hader on the HBO series and more.
READ MORE: Five surprises from the SAG Awards TV nominations »

Performance by a female actor in a comedy series:

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alison Brie, “GLOW” | Interview

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie” | Interview

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” | Interview

Performance by an ensemble in a drama series:

“The Americans” | Interview

“Better Call Saul”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Ozark”

“This Is Us”

Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series:

“Atlanta”

“Barry” | Review

“GLOW”

“The Kominsky Method” | Review

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

FULL COVERAGE: Get the latest on awards season from The Envelope »

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series:

“GLOW” | Interview

“Marvel’s Daredevil”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

“The Walking Dead”

“Westworld”

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture:

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” | Interview

Advertisement
Advertisement