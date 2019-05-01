‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ preach unite or perish. Maybe we should listen

Gone was the rancor of the past, the injuries, betrayals, the differing worldviews and ancient prejudices that had pitted one superhero, one family against the other. All the sniping over who should be called “your grace” or what the mandate of the Avengers should be was silenced. We wept as Black Widow and Theon made sacrificial final payments for old sins, tingled as Tony gave Captain America his shield back and held our breath as Arya saved the Hound, whom she had once sworn to kill.