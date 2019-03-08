Lady Gaga, Hillary Clinton honor their heroes for International Women's Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day, female celebrities and public figures — from Lady Gaga to Hillary Clinton — honored fellow women across the globe who’ve influenced them and changed their lives.
Under trending hashtags such as #IWD2019, #InternationalWomen’sDay and #SheInspiresMe, they paid tribute Friday to their heroes, while others highlighted significant strides for gender equality. And others voiced that there’s more work to be done.
Here’s a taste of their celebratory posts:
.@momgerm! I celebrate and honor her for #InternationalWomensDay (and every day) for helping me lead @BTWFoundation to create a movement to increase awareness around mental wellness and decrease stigma through programs like #teenMHFA 💝 Who do YOU celebrate? #SheInspiresMe https://t.co/BstS49NVCS— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 8, 2019
For #InternationalWomensDay, I'm issuing you a challenge.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2019
We know that when women run for office, they're elected at the same rate as men.
But not as many women run as men—often because people don't ask women to run as often as they ask men.
An oldie, but goodie. Sending love to women of all kinds + cultures today. Onward for us. #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/Qmk2ArpChL— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 8, 2019
This is worth your time. What an amazing woman. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/GiE2v04Vhv— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 8, 2019
On #InternationalWomensDay and every day, I’m committed to raising awareness and fighting to end #childmarriage in the U.S. and around the world. Thank you to @UnchainedAtLast for your tireless, important work: https://t.co/Y8SpXhhWIa— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 8, 2019
Thank you for your friendship @TaranaBurke.— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 8, 2019
I’m tagging my work wife @jessicaalba. #SheInspiresMe bc she is unapologetically clear about her dreams & doesn’t compromise her worth. Her work ethic is unmatched & she is as determined as a mother & wife as she is a businesswoman. https://t.co/Svf7KCYIv1
we made this for the dwt and you’ve been asking for it since 🖤 happy international women’s day every day to women of every color, shape, size, sexuality, age, religion, trans, cis, and all who identify ! u are everything and i’m proud of u everyday. female by @HANNAHLUXDAVIS 🌫 pic.twitter.com/pQkNiPSU3d— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 8, 2019
In addition to my incredible sisters who motivate me always, I’m inspired by @IamRuthECarter for paving the way for women of color in fashion and costume design. #SheInspiresMe https://t.co/ANvIPcTDqq— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) March 8, 2019
Celebrating #internationalwomensday by paying tribute to all the women who have helped pave the way toward equality. Both Emmeline Pankhurst & Susan B Anthony come to mind as women who helped change society as we know it by leading the charge on the right to vote. pic.twitter.com/OZgn7AuqNZ— tori amos (@toriamos) March 8, 2019
We've made significant strides. There's much to celebrate and more to accomplish. 💪 #InternationalWomensDay #RetweetWomen pic.twitter.com/GDmk1ZDkyi— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) March 8, 2019
Whether you’re 🥁marching, 💃🏻dancing, 🌹rising, ✊🏻resisting, 💥protesting, 🚫striking, ❤️uniting or 🎈celebrating, wishing you all a wonderful #internationalwomensday! 🥰 #IWD2019 #joyfulwarriors pic.twitter.com/VTfNxgQK46— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2019
We made great strides in 2018, with an unprecedented number of women running for office, and over 100 women sworn in to the 116th Congress. But we still have a long way to go; the U.S. ranks 75th out of 193 countries in terms of women’s representation in government. #IWD2019— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2019
Today I celebrate all of the women who came before me and all who will make their mark after me. You are beautiful, you are strong 💕 #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2019 (📸 @Danny_Clinch ) pic.twitter.com/z0h3hZJPYn— Mavis Staples (@mavisstaples) March 8, 2019