Why 'Game of Thrones' scribe George R.R. Martin took a chance on Meow Wolf

We’ve reached a point now where there's no longer any bad neighborhoods in Manhattan, where a bunch of artists could come live and do it. Every part of Manhattan costs a small fortune. And I guess the same thing is happening in L.A. I know the same thing is happening in San Francisco, where the funky neighborhoods, where the hippies and artists could find cheap studio space and cheap lofts, are all gone. It’s happening all over the world. There're no cheap places in Paris anymore, like Ernest Hemingway and Scott Fitzgerald once rented. There’s no cheap places in London. So where's a young artist starting out supposed to go? And it may have to be in a place away from these major cities.