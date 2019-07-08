Beau Bridges to portray his former UCLA basketball coach, John Wooden

Sports-centric plays are few and far between, but “Coach” will debut as the subject has been taking center stage. Lauren Yee's “The Great Leap,” based on the televised exhibition basketball games between the U.S. and China in the 1980s, played at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theatre this past spring, and Lydia Diamond's “Toni Stone” — about the first female baseball player to go pro in the Negro Leagues and the first woman ever to play professionally in a men's baseball league — will play there in March.