'Magic Mike' musical to launch in Boston before Broadway

“Magic Mike,” Channing Tatum’s dance-centric franchise about male strippers, will debut as a stage musical in Boston on Nov. 30, producers announced on Thursday. The world-premiere production will play through Jan. 5, 2020, at the newly refurbished Emerson Colonial Theatre ahead of a Broadway run.
The new musical is a prequel to the hit movies “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL.” It tells the story of the titular Mike Lane, a college student who, while struggling to make ends meet, takes a job as a male entertainer at a night club — and winds up loving every minute of it. But he runs into trouble trying to pursue his newfound dream while hiding his alter ego from his father and girlfriend.
Tatum played the character of Magic Mike in Steven Soderbergh’s 2012 film, a drama based on his personal experiences and written by his producing partner, Reid Carolin. Tatum, Soderbergh, Carolin, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan are producing the new stage production.
The Broadway-bound musical is the latest iteration of the franchise, which includes two films (which grossed nearly $300 million) and two live stage shows in Las Vegas and London (which together have earned $36.5 million in ticket sales).
Trip Cullman (“Choir Boy”) is directing the new staging, with choreography by Camille A. Brown (“Once On This Island”). The show will also feature music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (“Next to Normal”), and a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“American Psycho”).
Casting has not yet been announced, though a developmental staging took place last fall with Derek Klena and Ana Villafañe.