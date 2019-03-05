Nia Vardalos to reprise role in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ at Pasadena Playhouse

Nia Vardalos is returning to “Tiny Beautiful Things.”
The writer and actress, who penned the stage adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling book, will reprise her starring role in a Pasadena Playhouse production running April 10 to May 5.
“Tiny Beautiful Things” centers on Sugar, an anonymous online advice columnist to whom thousands of people have turned for wisdom, honesty and hope. At first unsure of herself, Sugar finds a way to weave her own life experiences with the deep yearning and real problems of her readers, creating a beloved column about the monstrous beauty, endless dark and glimmering light at the heart of being human.
Sherri Eden Barber will direct the Pasadena staging, based on an earlier production of the play. Vardalos originated the role of Sugar in the show’s 2016 premiere at the Public Theater in New York under the direction of Thomas Kail. Vardalos reprised her role in an encore run at the Public in 2017.
Although “Tiny Beautiful Things” has been staged all over the country (including at San Diego’s Old Globe though March 17), the Pasadena production will mark Vardalos’ first time portraying Sugar in the Los Angeles area, where she lives.
Tickets are available to Pasadena Playhouse members now and will go on sale to the public on Friday morning.