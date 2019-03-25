Sutton Foster to return to Broadway in ‘The Music Man’ revival with Hugh Jackman

Foster won her first Tony in 2002 for her breakout turn in “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and again in 2011 for “Anything Goes.” The Broadway mainstay — who also collected Tony nominations in 2005 for “Little Women,” in 2006 for “The Drowsy Chaperone,” in 2009 for “Shrek: The Musical” and in 2014 for “Violet” — has spent the last five years leading Darren Star’s comedy series “Younger,” which will air its sixth season on Paramount Network.