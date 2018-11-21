(Evan Agostini / Associated Press)

In September, Dolly Parton was named the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year, and the first round of performers who will honor the country-music luminary at next year’s ceremony was announced Tuesday morning.

The 72-year-old entertainer will be lauded by an all-star lineup during the event’s tribute concert: Grammy winners Norah Jones, Pink, Mark Ronson and Chris Stapleton; past Grammy-Award nominees Leon Bridges and Lauren Daigle and singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes are slated to perform. Greg Phillinganes will serve as musical director and additional performers will be named at a later time, organizers said.

Parton, whose career spans more than five decades and hits such as “9 to 5” and “Jolene,” is being recognized for her “creative accomplishments and longtime support of many charitable causes.” The singer/actress already has eight Grammy wins under her rhinestone belt and was the recipient of the Recording Academy’s 2011 Lifetime Achievement Award.