After a few weeks off for some legal trouble involving a parking dispute, Alec Baldwin was back in the pursed-lip saddle as President Donald Trump this week on “Saturday Night Live.”
Playing off the G20 summit in Argentina and recent revelations surrounding the Russia investigation, “SNL” found Baldwin’s Trump isolated and calling his “Mikey Coco Puffs” in attorney Michael Cohen, who was again played by Ben Stiller. Nostalgic for the late-night talks with Cohen and “vacations to Moscow,” the sketch found Trump sad to see his lawyer going to prison, and told him he was “like a son to me.”
“Then why’d you make me do such much illegal stuff?” Stiller’s Cohen asked. “That’s ’cause you were like a son to me,” Baldwin’s Trump countered. The sketch went on to nod toward Baldwin’s troubles as Trump hung up and Baldwin said he hadn’t been so mad since he “flipped out over that parking space.”
Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” has already nabbed the singer her first No. 1 single on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and now it has a video burning up social media.
The video dropped Friday afternoon and is rife with references to classic comedies from the early 2000s, including “Mean Girls,” “Legally Blonde” and “Bring It On.”
The buzzed-about video for “thank u, next” is in keeping with the song’s profile thus far. Grande released the song as a surprise earlier in the month, in the wake of the sudden end to her whirlwind romance with former fiance Pete Davidson.
It’s been a minute since Miley Cyrus released new music, but much like Los Angeles, the drought is over.
Cyrus, in collaboration with British DJ and producer Mark Ronson, released “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on Thursday, the first single from Ronson’s upcoming album, his first solo effort since 2015.
It’s the first new music from Cyrus in more than a year.
Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” was named the best film of 2018 by the New York Film Critics Circle on Thursday, giving the much-lauded movie another awards-season laurel and furthering Netflix’s momentum toward what many expect to be its first best picture Oscar nomination.
The critics’ group also named Cuarón best director for his work on the black-and-white, Spanish-language film, which is currently in limited release and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 14. Following a year in the life of a middle-class Mexican family and their beloved live-in nanny, “Roma” — which draws from Cuarón’s own childhood memories — has earned rapturous reviews since in its initial outings at the Venice and Telluride film festivals earlier this fall.
In the acting categories, Ethan Hawke earned the best actor award for his performance as a pastor undergoing a spiritual crisis in the drama “First Reformed,” Regina Hall was named best actress for the comedy “Support the Girls.” Regina King drew the best supporting actress award for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and Richard E. Grant was named best supporting actor for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Hugh Jackman starred in “The Greatest Showman” last year and is now taking to the stage to see if he can match the hype.
The “Logan” actor appeared on “Today” on Thursday to announce his 2019 world tour, “The Man. The Music. The Show.” The tour will feature Jackman performing hits from “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Miserables” and other stage and screen roles.
“I’m on the back nine of my life right now,” Jackman said on “Today,” explaining the impetus for the show, “and this is about the best parts of the front nine.”
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino married Daniella Pick, the Israeli singer-model he’s been engaged to since last year.
The two tied the knot in Los Angeles in an “intimate” ceremony, People reported exclusively Wednesday, ahead of a larger gathering that was planned for that night.
Tarantino, 55, and Pick, 35, met in 2009 when he visited Israel to promote “Inglourious Basterds,” but they had been dating steadily only for about a year when he popped the question in summer 2017. They’d been on and off before that.
A fan of the Nickelodeon show “SpongeBob SquarePants” has started an online petition asking that the Empire State Building be lit up in yellow to remember series creator Stephen Hillenburg, who died Monday of ALS at age 57.
“As Nickelodeon Studios is based in New York, I felt it fitting to ask the Big Apple to show its love for Stephen by embracing SpongeBob's classic yellow glow,” fan Alison P. said in her petition on the Care2 website.
She said she started the petition as a way to honor Hillenburg and also to drive awareness of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative neurological condition also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.