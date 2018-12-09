After a week full of new revelations from the Robert Mueller investigation, it was probably no surprise that Robert De Niro got the call to reprise his role as the special counsel for this week’s Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Jason Mamoa with the musical guest Mumford and Sons.
With the always-on news cycle of 2018, the cold open is typically a feast-or-famine affair that benefits from standout, vaguely surreal moments — Kanye West in the White House, for example.
With so much news this week surrounding the legal affairs of the president’s inner circle, “SNL” imagined the FBI’s special counsel as the boogeyman in Eric Trump’s closet.
Approaching the one-year anniversary of the movement’s birth, Time’s Up congratulated the women who earned 2019 Golden Globe nominations, including “Crazy Rich Asians” star and activist Constance Wu.
“We celebrate all of our sisters who were nominated for Golden Globe awards this year, including Constance Wu who became the first Asian woman to be nominated for best actress in more than 40 years,” the organization said in a statement to The Times.
(While few women of Asian descent been nominated for best actress in the awards’ 75-year history, Hailee Steinfeld, who is part Filipino, was nominated in 2017 for “Edge of Seventeen.”)
A world full of people, and an awful lot of people are lonely. I identify with those people.
GLAAD would rather Kevin Hart hadn’t quit as Oscars host, with its leader expressing disappointment Friday morning on social media and on CNN.
“Kevin Hart shouldn’t have stepped down; he should have stepped up,” tweeted Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of the LGBTQ advocacy group. “Hart’s apology to LGBTQ people is an important step forward, but he missed a real opportunity to use his platform and the Oscars stage to build unity and awareness.”
Ellis said the group “would still welcome that conversation” with the 39-year-old comic.
I quite like feeling [crappy] sometimes and then putting on a record and wallowing in self-pity for the day. You've got to have the lows to have the highs.
The end is near. Or more precisely, the “endgame.”
On Friday, Marvel Studios unveiled the official first trailer for the latest “Avengers” film. The clip also confirmed the title for the project, “Avengers: Endgame,” and an April 26 release.
“Endgame” picks up where the events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” released in April, left off.
Kevin Hart is not going to apologize even if it costs him his Oscars gig.
The comedian took to social media multiple times on Thursday to address the backlash around his past homophobic comments that have resurfaced since it was announced Hart will host the Academy Awards in 2019.
Justin Timberlake is sorry that the remainder of his Man of the Woods tour has now been postponed to next year while the singer recovers from bruised vocal cords, a problem that has dogged him since October.
“My vocal cords are healing but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice,” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram Wednesday night.
That means he’ll hold off on singing until next month.
Oscar winner Faye Dunaway is returning to Broadway to play four-time Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn.
The “Bonnie and Clyde” star will embody the legendary actress with a devil-may-care personality in Matthew Lombardo’s “Tea at Five,” marking the show’s Broadway debut and Dunaway’s return to the Great White Way after 35 years, producer Ben Feldman said in a statement on Thursday.
Lombardo has created a new version of the one-woman-show, which took audiences to 1938 as Hepburn awaited word on the final casting for the role of Scarlett O'Hara to 1983, where they witness the sunset of her health and career.
Father John Misty, the singer, songwriter and occasional Chateau Marmont pianist, announced Thursday morning the California Wildfire Benefit Concert, an evening of music to benefit victims of the recent fires.
Misty, the stage name of Josh Tillman, is teaming up with Los Angeles-based concert promoter Goldenvoice and has scrolled through his contacts for a coterie of special guests, including Haim, Mac DeMarco, Lucius, Tim Heidecker, Rostam, Jonathan Wilson, Rivers Cuomo and Weyes Blood, among others.
Set for Dec. 18 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in L.A., the night promises to be an intimate affair: an all-acoustic session of songs from some of the area’s most accomplished songwriters, with a Steinway & Sons-donated piano to add some class.