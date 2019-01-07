Sandra Oh of “Killing Eve” after winning for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Once Sandra Oh finished hosting the Golden Globes, she proceeded backstage as one of the night’s winners.

“I am just slowly kind of landing into this room with you,” said the “Killing Eve” star who won the award for best performance by an actress in a TV drama. “I gotta tell you, the win is so surprising. Also, I was so stressed about hosting that I just couldn’t give [the nomination or the win] one second’s thought. It was unbelievable and amazing, and I’m so grateful. I just feel, this is one of the most incredible nights of my life.”

It’s also been a big night for Oh’s parents, who have gone viral for their onscreen reactions to Oh’s win. “As for my parents who are amazing, amazing people, and internet sensations, they’re so happy, they're so happy,” she said. “And it’s just the kind of thing that, for Asian kids, to actually make our parents happy, it’s so fulfilling that it happened. I’m just so happy they were here and able to come.”