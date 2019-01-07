Tanika Ray at the 76th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Mermaid gowns looked stranded without style on the red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Of the favored silhouettes worn by celebrities at the 76th awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, the one that clung to a woman’s torso and expanded dramatically with yards of fabric around the legs looked simply dated.

In red, the gown appeared to have been borrowed from the emoji flamenco dancer’s closet. Among the celebrities who took the risk of being turned into a meme were “The Americans” actress Holly Taylor in a scarlet halter style.