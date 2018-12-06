Celebs react to their 2019 Golden Globe nominations: ‘BOOM SHAKALAKA.’

Call it the first morning of Hollywood’s 2019 awards season: The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced the 76th Golden Globe Awards nominations early Thursday, and the nominees and their friends and employers were awake to react.
Read on for their expressions of excitement in emailed statements and social-media posts.
Director Spike Lee: “I found out about these Golden Globe Nominations for BlackKklansman in between advising my NYU Grad School students because I teach on Thursdays. The first word that came to mind was ‘BOOM SHAKALAKA.’ Thank you to the HFPA!”
Actor John David Washington: “Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for this incredible honor and for your support of BlacKkKlansman. My deepest appreciation to the legendary Spike Lee — we stand on your shoulders, sir. Thank you to the most talented group of actors and the crew, and to Focus Features for their unwavering support. Most importantly — Ron Stallworth, you're a hero. Thank you for allowing me to tell your story on screen. This is a surreal moment, wow. Thank you.”
Actress Patricia Clarkson: "What a thrill and an honor to be nominated alongside phenomenal actresses. Today was a triumph for Sharp Objects. Working on this limited series was a remarkable process and I’m grateful to have been a part of it.”
Producer-writer-director Janet Mock: “POSE has given those rarely reflected access to a mirror to see themselves more clearly. A cast and crew of unknown trans and gay actors have been given a chance to tell their own stories, as their own heroes. I am most overjoyed by this recognition of our show and the talents of our leading man Billy Porter because it has the potential to bring more people to POSE, convincing those who may not believe a family drama like ours is for them. Trust me, it is.”
Actor Michael Douglas: “It is such an honor to be nominated as a comedy actor for The Kominsky Method.”
Actor Antonio Banderas: “Thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition that I share with the phenomenal team of great professionals that National Geographic put together to create this complicated, controversial and amazing Genius. I would love also to mention my home town of Málaga, birth place of Picasso too, for its continual effort to become a referential city of culture.”
“Homecoming” executive producer Sam Esmail: “I am immensely proud of the work of the entire cast and crew on Homecoming. And I am thrilled to see Julia’s and Stephan’s incredible performances recognized, they are a remarkable talent. On behalf of all of us, we are truly honored and gratified to be in such great company. Thank you to everyone at the HFPA. I’d also like to add a shout out to my boy, Rami Malek, he deserves all the praise and more.”
Actor Édgar Ramírez: “After a long night of shooting in South Africa, I woke up to this beautiful news. I am so happy and touched to share this honor with Darren, Penelope and everyone involved in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace. Playing Gianni has been a transforming experience in my life, for which I will always be grateful, and I thank Ryan Murphy for the opportunity. I am truly thrilled. Thank you to the HFPA.”
Actor Hugh Grant: “Very very kind of the Hollywood Foreign Press. Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration.”