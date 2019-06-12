‘Booksmart,’ ‘Euphoria’ and why we can’t stop going back to high school

And that is why we come at high school from so many vastly different entry points. We need it, as one truly universal experience that we can actually remember, to unite us. And whether your memories are more “Friday Night Lights” or more “Riverdale,” more “Carrie” or more “High School Musical” — well, maybe that’s the point. Our experiences help make us who we are but so do our memories of them. And often, they’re not the same thing.