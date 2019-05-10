A code of conduct for grown-ups that everyone in Hollywood should already know but doesn't

Unless you are 13, don’t act like a 13-year-old. Temper tantrums, sulking fits, rumor-starting, rumor-spreading, icing out someone you are angry with, not doing what you have promised to do and then lying about it are all highly enjoyable activities that you surrender the right to participate in when you become an adult.

Physical contact is a human necessity, but don’t pretend you don’t know the difference between a quick, friendly hug and a long, sexual one (here’s a hint: genitals do not touch in a friendly hug) or that you are confused about what sort of touching beyond a firm handshake is appropriate. If you are confused in any way, simply put your hands in your pockets and smile kindly.

Hitting is bad, even for women, except when someone tries to feel you up under the guise of a “friendly hug.” Then feel free to hit that person really hard, so you only have to do it once.

After you reach the age of 21, “party” ceases to be a verb and, no matter what you may think, smoking weed makes your clothes and hair smell exactly like you were just smoking weed.

When you have a job, you are being paid to do a previously agreed-upon set of tasks to the best of your ability. Do that.

When you give someone a job, you are paying them to do a previously agreed upon set of tasks to the best of their ability. Do not ask them to do a bunch of other stuff as well or expect those abilities to be superhuman without negotiating a different job description and commensurate salary.

Pay people what their work is worth, not what you suspect you can get away with or what you think they deserve because of some random characteristic (race, gender, taste in clothing, wealthy spouse) that bugs you.

Many people have children and every workplace needs to accommodate that.

Many people do not have children and they should not be punished by extra work, unsolicited advice or weird looks at theme parks.

“Do I look fat?” is a question you should only ask absolutely no one.

Don’t lie. “I don’t know,” “I can’t / don’t want to discuss it,” “That’s none of your business” are all perfectly acceptable responses. But don’t tell someone they’re wrong when they aren’t, or that everything is fine when the engine is visibly on fire. Lying is cowardly and rarely in your best interest because it will just make you look doubly bad when you get found out. Which you will.

NDAs are always fishy so you should probably never sign one.

You cannot control what people think of you, and it’s none of your business anyway, so don’t worry about it.

No matter what you have been raised to believe, laundry does not fold itself.