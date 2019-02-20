Jussie Smollett now a suspect in Chicago police's criminal investigation

Chicago police announced Wednesday that Jussie Smollett is now a suspect in a criminal investigation.
The detectives who have been investigating an alleged attack against the “Empire” actor are presenting evidence that Smollett filed a false police report to a Cook County Grand Jury, said Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a post on Twitter.
“Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by Chicago Police for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony),” tweeted Guglielmi.
Police had initially been investigating the Jan. 29 attack as a possible hate crime. The incident allegedly involved two people approaching the 36-year-old actor and musician while yelling racist and homophobic slurs. Smollett is openly gay and plays gay musician Jamal Lyon on “Empire.”
But on Saturday, Guglielmi said the trajectory of the investigation had “shifted” due to information received from two brothers who were arrested and released without charges last week. He did not elaborate on what that meant.
The two brothers were identified as persons of interest in the investigation after being seen in surveillance footage around the area where the alleged attack took place.
One of the brothers was revealed to be a personal trainer Smollett had hired to ready him for a music video. The pair reportedly claimed that Smollett had hired them to carry out the attack. Smollett’s attorneys have previously disputed that claim and said the actor is “angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with.”
On Tuesday, Cook County state’s attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the case “out of an abundance of caution” in order to “address potential questions of impartiality based upon familiarity with potential witnesses in the case.”
According to reports, Foxx had spoken to one of Smollett’s relatives after the alleged attack was reported and “acted as a go-between with Chicago police.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Fox issued a statement of support confirming Smollett would remain a part of “Empire” despite reports that the actor’s scenes in upcoming episodes were being slashed due to the uncertainties surrounding the case, including claims that the attack was a hoax.
Representatives for Smollett have not responded to the Times’ request for comment.
Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.