Women hold power in 'Long Shot' and 'Veep' — a fantasy that feels less and less inspiring

As a longtime fan of rom-coms, I was prepared for the requisite insistence that what every deeply committed professional woman needs is a “real guy” who can persuade her to just lighten up for a second. That this case involved a secretary of state days away from announcing her candidacy for president of the United States “lightening up” with a bunch of molly, which then left her negotiating a hostage situation while stoned and wearing really stupid sunglasses was a bit worrisome. But hey, Charlize Theron can sell pretty much anything, right?