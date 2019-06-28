Ignore Marianne Williamson at your peril

The healthcare “plans” offered by many of the 10 candidates are so complicated to explain, especially during the truncated time debates offer that the term “single payer” quickly became groan-worthy. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would be a great person to call because she is a rock star—after the horrific Christchurch shootings earlier this year, she made a powerful statement that such actions “have absolutely no place in New Zealand and, in fact, have no place in the world.” Then she put her money where her mouth is by enacting stricter gun control and expressed bewilderment over why the U.S. has not done the same.