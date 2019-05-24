‘Fleabag’s’ soliloquy on menopause is the best three minutes of TV ever

“A sudden influx of hormones is not what causes 50-year-old Aunt Carol to throw the leg of lamb out the window,” Tsing Loh wrote. “Fertility’s amped-up reproductive hormones helped Aunt Carol 30 years ago to begin her mysterious automatic weekly ritual of roasting lamb just so and laying out 12 settings of silverware with an OCD-like attention to detail while cheerfully washing and folding and ironing the family laundry. No normal person would do that — look at the rest of the family: they are reading the paper and lazing about like rational, sensible people. And now that Aunt Carol’s hormonal cloud is finally wearing off, it’s not a tragedy, or an abnormality, or her going crazy — it just means she can rejoin the rest of the human race.”