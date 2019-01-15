Carol Channing warmly remembered by Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda and others: ‘Goodbye, Dolly’

Stars of stage and screen mourned the death of actress Carol Channing on Tuesday with commemorations honoring the beloved Broadway legend.
Channing died Tuesday at age 97, and tributes bidding her farewell came swiftly as news spread.
Most of the farewells, including those of current Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Josh Gad, were colored by Channing’s enduring role as meddlesome matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi in the 1964 musical “Hello, Dolly!”
Other missives played up her affinity for extravagance, as in the 1949 production of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” She sang “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in that show long before Marilyn Monroe did so in the 1953 film adaptation.
Broadway producers, veterans and newcomers alike said they were inspired by Channing’s effervescent stage presence and that she embodied show business during her long and illustrious career.
Here’s how a few of them put it: