Chris Pratt weds Katherine Schwarzenegger, officially joining Kennedy dynasty

It’s official! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are now husband and wife, making the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star a member of the Kennedy dynasty.
The actor and the children’s book author made dual announcements about their weekend wedding on Sunday, posting a candid photo as bride and groom.
“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” they each wrote, adding that they feel “nothing but blessed.”
The couple, who began dating last summer, announced their engagement in January. They tied the knot on Saturday at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, according to People.
Schwarzenegger, 29, is the eldest daughter of former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist Maria Shriver, whose mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was the sister of late President John F. Kennedy, Atty. Gen. Robert Kennedy and Sen. Ted Kennedy.
Pratt, 39, said the nuptials were “intimate, moving and emotional,” and thanked their families, friends and designer Giorgio Armani for outfitting them both for the occasion.
The bride wore a “once in a lifetime” strapless column gown with a voluminous train and veil. Pratt’s self-described “perfect suit” was paired with a coordinating tie and pocket square.
By Monday, the “Parks & Recreation” alum’s post had accrued more than 4.5 million likes, and his “Avengers: Endgame” costars Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Gwyneth Paltrow were among the many celebrities to share their well-wishes for the couple.
Director James Gunn, actors John Krasinski, Mandy Moore, Kaley Cuoco, Priyanka Chopra, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jason Momoa also showed their love for the couple on the posts.
It’s the second marriage for the “Jurassic World” actor, who was previously wed to “Mom” star Anna Faris. The couple announced their separation in August 2017 after about eight years of marriage and settled their divorce late last year. They share a son, Jack.