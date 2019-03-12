Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are picture-perfect in traditional engagement photos

The sunset, the beach, the dress blowing in the breeze, the hand on her mouth, the guy down on one knee.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ’s engagement photos have all the hallmarks of the conventional proposal pics we’ve all come to know and love (and sometimes hate) on social media.

Rodriguez, 43, proposed to Lopez, 49, while vacationing in the Bahamas on Saturday. While images of the pop star’s gargantuan, emerald-cut engagement ring (reportedly worth an estimated $1 million) have made the rounds, the couple shared Tuesday the first photos of him actually popping the question.

A screenshot of Alex Rodriguez's Instagram story on Tuesday. Instagram

J. Lo captioned the sweet images with the date (“3.9.19”), while A-Rod basked in the glory of giving Lopez his last name: “Locking it down. #futuremrsrodriguez,” he wrote on Instagram.

The former New York Yankees star shared more of his feelings in an Instagram story on Tuesday, posting another sweet photo from their beachfront proposal. Lopez reposted his missive on her Instagram stories too.

“There aren’t many words to share with you, only feelings,” he wrote. “Gratitude. Excitement. And just…joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can’t do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your message of love and congratulations.”

The A-listers, who’ve been romantically linked since last March, recently purchased a three-story property in Malibu together that Lopez recruited “Fixer Upper” host Joanna Gaines to renovate.

This is Lopez’s fifth engagement and could be her fourth wedding. She was previously married to restaurateur Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. She was also engaged to Oscar winner Ben Affleck, but they never married.

Rodriguez has been married once before and has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

However, J. Lo and A-Rod’s future union isn’t all sparkly diamonds and sun-kissed beach bums.

Just as the engagement news went public, former MLB star José Canseco congratulated the couple on Twitter by accusing his rival of cheating on Lopez with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. (The Cansecos were married for three years before divorcing in 1999.)

The baseball legend made the allegations in a series of tweets over the weekend, saying that he “was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone.” He then challenged Rodriguez to a boxing or MMA match and said he is willing to take a polygraph test to prove that what he’s saying about A-Rod is “100% accurate.”

Though Rodriguez and Lopez haven’t directly responded to the allegations, their lovey-dovey proposal photos suggest that their relationship is above the gossip.

