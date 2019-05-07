Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx reignite dating rumors at 2019 Met Gala

Though the A-list actors didn’t arrive together at the camp-themed affair, they posed in close proximity with rapper Cardi B and her enormous Thom Browne gown, as well as for group shots flanking fellow attendees Gia Coppola, Vito Schnabel, Jourdan Dunn, Zac Posen, Nina Dobrev, Andrew Garfield and Julia Garner, all of whom were dressed in Posen looks and sat at the designer’s table.