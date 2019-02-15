Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's ring posts spark engagement rumors

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom did little to dispel engagement rumors this Valentine’s Day.
Instead, pop star Perry, 34, fanned the flames by posting a strategically cropped photo on Instagram showcasing a sizable flower-shaped ring, which she captioned with the pun “full bloom.” Bloom, 42, shared the same picture, but captioned his “Lifetimes.”
That, of course, led to reports that “The Lord of the Rings” actor popped the question on the love-filled holiday, which the two celebrated together.
Reps for the singer and the actor did not respond to The Times’ request for comment Friday.
Some publications cited Perry’s mother, Mary Hudson, as a source after she reportedly shared images and the message “look who got engaged” on Facebook. But since her posting was swiftly deleted, according to E! and People, we can’t count this as confirmation.
Celebrity friends, including Perry collaborator Zedd, actresses Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana, singers Gwen Stefani and Dua Lipa didn’t need to wait for official confirmation before commenting with congratulatory messages. Actress Liv Tyler and rock star Courtney Love chimed in on Bloom’s post.
E! News was ready with the details about the floral ring, citing a jewelry expert who said it would retail in the range of $5 million and likely boasts a 4-carat pink oval-shaped diamond, which is encircled by eight white diamonds.
The couple was first linked when Bloom was photographed showing little regard for personal space around Perry at a 2016 Golden Globes party. (And who can forget their infamous nude paddle-boarding outing that summer?) They’ve been hot and cold since, splitting — rather, “taking respectful, loving space” — around March 2017 before reuniting at an Ed Sheeran concert later that August.
If the couple does go on to marry, it would be the second marriage for each of them. Perry was previously wed to British actor-comedian Russell Brand for 14 months before they announced their split in late 2011. Bloom was married to Aussie supermodel Miranda Kerr for three years, before they separated in 2013. The former couple shares 8-year old son Flynn.