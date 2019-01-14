LAUSD strike draws broad support from Hollywood and beyond

As educators across Los Angeles braved inclement weather Monday to walk the picket lines, celebrities and politicians showed their support for the L.A. teachers union as it mounted its first strike in 30 years.
A strike had been looming for weeks, then became inevitable Friday when negotiations broke off between the L.A. Unified School District and United Teachers Los Angeles over the teachers’ demands for smaller class sizes, more support staff at schools and better pay.
LAUSD is the nation’s second-largest school system, and its Hollywood-adjacent positioning had many across the entertainment industry voicing their support, including comedian Kathy Griffin, actor Ike Barinholtz and director Rian Johnson, among others.
According to Deadline, several agencies, studios and networks across Hollywood offered some flexibility for employees whose children were affected by the strike. Though some students attended classes on Monday, other pupils sought alternate forms of education and entertainment.
Here’s what individuals supporting the teachers had to say Monday and in the days leading up to the strike: