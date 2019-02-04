Liam Neeson sparks outrage over racially charged interview

“I asked, did she know who it was? No. What color were they? She said it was a black person,” the 66-year-old said, according to an audio recording of the actor. “I went up and down areas with a cosh [a bludgeon], hoping I’d be approached by somebody — I’m ashamed to say that — and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could … kill him.”