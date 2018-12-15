Ariana Grande and NYPD reach out to 'SNL's' Pete Davidson after his alarming Instagram post

Davidson, who last year revealed he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, raised concern Saturday with a cryptic message on Instagram that seemed to allude to him being suicidal: “i really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last,” he wrote in the since-deleted post, adding “all i've ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so.” Many considered the message to be a cry for help in the months after his high-profile split from Grande and coming under fire for a poor joke about a wounded war vet.