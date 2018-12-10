'Americans,' 'Gianni Versace' and 'Dannemora' lead Critics' Choice TV nominees

The Broadcast Film Critics Assn. clearly has a thing for crime, with Monday’s announcement of the TV nominees for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards revealing lots of love for shows about skirting the law.
“The Americans,” famous for its super sneaky Russian spies; “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and its depiction of the murder and aftermath; and “Escape at Dannemora,” with its tale of a real life jailbreak, lead all television nominees with five mentions apiece.
“Gianni Versace” and “Dannemora” are competing in limited series, with “Americans” in drama, but all four projects were buoyed by their performances, which got four nominations each.
Other highly lauded shows include “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Sharp Objects,” which each earned four nominations, and “A Very English Scandal,” “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “Better Call Saul,” “Genius: Picasso,” “The Good Place,” “Homecoming,” “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Killing Eve,” “One Day at a Time” and “The Tale” all scoring three nominations.
Film nominees were also announced for the Critics’ Choice Awards, with “The Favourite” leading all nominees with 14, followed by “Black Panther” with 12 nominations.
The winners for both the TV and film categories will be revealed Jan. 13 at the Critics' Choice Awards gala, broadcast on the CW.
DRAMA SERIES
“The Americans” (FX)
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)
“Homecoming” (Amazon)
“Killing Eve” (BBC America)
“My Brilliant Friend” (HBO)
“Pose” (FX)
“Succession” (HBO)
ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor” (ABC)
Diego Luna – “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)
Richard Madden – “Bodyguard” (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX)
Matthew Rhys – “The Americans” (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us” (NBC)
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)
Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Deuce” (HBO)
Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)
Elizabeth Olsen – “Sorry for Your Loss” (Facebook Watch)
Julia Roberts – “Homecoming” (Amazon)
Keri Russell – “The Americans” (FX)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Richard Cabral – “Mayans M.C.” (FX)
Asia Kate Dillon – “Billions” (Showtime)
Noah Emmerich – “The Americans” (FX)
Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession” (HBO)
Richard Schiff – “The Good Doctor” (ABC)
Shea Whigham – “Homecoming” (Amazon)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Dina Shihabi – “Jack Ryan” (Amazon)
Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)
Thandie Newton – “Westworld” (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn – “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Holly Taylor – “The Americans” (FX)
COMEDY SERIES
“Atlanta” (FX)
“Barry” (HBO)
“The Good Place” (NBC)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
“The Middle” (ABC)
“One Day at a Time” (Netflix)
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)
ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)
Ted Danson – “The Good Place” (NBC)
Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (FX)
Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)
Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox)
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW)
Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Allison Janney – “Mom” (CBS)
Justina Machado – “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)
Debra Messing – “Will & Grace” (NBC)
Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
William Jackson Harper – “The Good Place” (NBC)
Sean Hayes – “Will & Grace” (NBC)
Brian Tyree Henry – “Atlanta” (FX)
Nico Santos – “Superstore” (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – “GLOW” (Netflix)
Laurie Metcalf – “The Conners” (ABC)
Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)
Zoe Perry – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)
Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)
Miriam Shor – “Younger” (TV Land)
LIMITED SERIES
“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)
“American Vandal” (Netflix)
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)
“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
“Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)
“Sharp Objects” (HBO)
MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
“Icebox” (HBO)
“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)
“King Lear” (Amazon)
“My Dinner With Hervé” (HBO)
“Notes From the Field” (HBO)
“The Tale” (HBO)
ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Antonio Banderas – “Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)
Darren Criss – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)
Paul Dano – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
Benicio Del Toro – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
Hugh Grant – “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)
John Legend – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)
ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amy Adams – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)
Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
Connie Britton – “Dirty John” (Bravo)
Carrie Coon – “The Sinner” (USA Network)
Laura Dern – “The Tale” (HBO)
Anna Deavere Smith – “Notes From the Field” (HBO)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Brandon Victor Dixon – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)
Eric Lange – “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
Alex Rich – “Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)
Peter Sarsgaard – “The Looming Tower” (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)
Ben Whishaw – “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ellen Burstyn – “The Tale” (HBO)
Patricia Clarkson – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)
Penelope Cruz – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)
Julia Garner – “Dirty John” (Bravo)
Judith Light – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)
Elizabeth Perkins – “Sharp Objects” (HBO)
ANIMATED SERIES
“Adventure Time” (Cartoon Network)
“Archer” (FX)
“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)
“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)
“The Simpsons” (Fox)
“South Park” (Comedy Central)