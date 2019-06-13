MTV Movie & TV Awards to honor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

After co-hosting the show in 2016, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to the MTV Movie & TV Awards to pick up a a golden-popcorn statue of his own.
Announced Thursday, the star of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise will receive the Generation Award at this year’s ceremony, which will air on MTV next week.
The award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names. Past recipients include Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Sandra Bullock, Jim Carey and the “Fast and the Furious” series.
“Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass — an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man,” Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, said in a statement Thursday.
Over his 17-year Hollywood career, Johnson, a former wrestler, has appeared in more than 40 film and TV roles, including “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Central Intelligence,” “Skyscraper” and HBO’s “Ballers.” He also lent his voice to the Disney animated film “Moana.” More recently, Johnson created, produced and starred in NBC’s competition series “The Titan Games.”
At the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, “Avengers: Endgame,” HBO’s final season of “Game of Thrones” and the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary “RBG” lead the nominees with four nods apiece.
The ceremony will be hosted by “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi, and it’ll be pre-taped at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Saturday before airing on MTV on Monday.