Emma Thompson left comedy after being called a ‘man hater.’ But she never stopped making trouble

Not surprisingly, Thompson is often criticized in a way very few American actors who are not Jane Fonda have ever been. In Britain, she is often referred to as a “luvvy,” a derogatory term used to describe an actor who talks about issues other than acting (it is often preceded by the word “leftist”). Throughout her career she has been trashed in portions of the British press, most recently for flying first class from L.A., where she was working, to London, where she lives, because she then participated in an Extinction Rebellion demonstration.