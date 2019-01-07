Golden Globes after-parties: Taylor Swift, Darren Criss and Barry Jenkins make the scene

At 9 p.m., Taylor Swift was brought through a side entrance to the Fox party. Her security guards escorted her directly to a booth in the back corner, where she met her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.
She joined him and his "Favourite" costar Emma Stone, who was flanked by her beau, "SNL" writer Dave McCary. Two of Swift's bodyguards surrounded the booth, blocking her from party-goers’ view so they couldn't snap photos.
Servers quickly realized how important the guests were when a supervisor instructed them to retrieve a champagne bucket and bring it to the booth. — Amy Kaufman
Around 9 p.m., as guests were streaming into the sprawling terrace ballroom of the Beverly Hilton to fete Fox’s Golden Globe-winning TV shows and film, “Pose” star Billy Porter made his way into the lavishly appointed ballroom.
Porter, nominated this year for his work on the FX series, had de-caped from his regal floor-length Randi Rahm red-carpet look, making it all the better to see the ruby-red platform loafers he wore as he breezed into a side room housing a spread of gourmet sushi, pizza and Italian coffee.
Moments later, Penelope Cruz, nominated as costar in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” glided in, heading for the maki rolls.
In the cavernous main room, the most victorious party of the night played host to a constellation of winners, each holding court in different corners of the ballroom. In one, the stars of “The Favourite” – and pop-star presenter Swift – reigned in a security-protected throng of revelers as the warm fragrance of fresh chocolate bread pudding with crème Anglaise wafted through the air.
In another, “American Crime Story” executive producer Larry Karaszewski celebrated the series’ win as a coup for daring small-screen storytelling. “I think we all feel very fortunate we’ve been allowed to tell these stories on such a big scale,” he said, beaming.
Elsewhere in the sprawling Fox party, best actor in a limited series winner Darren Criss had a surreal moment when he found himself standing, trophy in hand, gazing with incredulity at a nearby television screen replaying the precise moment from the telecast that he won said trophy.
After changing into a bright crimson caped gown from the white Virgil Abloh number she’d rocked on the red carpet, “Pose” writer and director Janet Mock took a break from dancing with the show’s stars and reflected on what the night meant to her.
“For me this year was all about celebration,” she said. “A show that has really centered the oftentimes the most discarded, the most invisible-ized, and the most overlooked, I wanted to make sure that I wore white. I wanted to wear white, I wanted it to be easy, and I wanted it to be a designer of color. I wanted it to feel like a celebration, like: ‘We’re here! We’re showing up all the way.’” — Jen Yamato
By 9:47 p.m., “The Kominsky Method” creator Chuck Lorre was making his way out of Netflix’s party while maintaining a steady grip on his Golden Globe award.
“I’m going to mount this on the hood of my car,” he told The Times as he made his way to the Warner Bros./InStyle bash across the way.
Sunday night saw the senior buddy comedy, which stars Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas, win big. “The Kominsky Method” was named best TV comedy and Douglas won for lead actor in a comedy series for his performance as acting coach Sandy Kominsky. For Lorre, all the gold is a helpful reminder to keep at it.
“It says don't quit, it says keep working,” he mused while glancing down at the 7.8 pounds of metal in his hand.
Lorre may have been leaving the Netflix bash just before 10 p.m., but the party was far from over as the streaming giant took over a tented pavilion just outside the Beverly Hilton to celebrate its 13 nominations—and several wins.
Going for a vintage nightclub vibe, with plush black carpeting and jewel-toned furniture, the Netflix party had the sort of amenities fit for Hollywood elite. There was a Mac Refresh Lab on site, as well as a Moët vending machine that dispensed mini bottles. And there was also maybe the most-prized stop: a “shoe valet,” where party-goers could pick up slide sandals if they weren’t busy munching on grub from Mariscos Jalisco.
But the dance floor is where the stars collided and boogied. Isla Fisher, bunching up her voluminous purple dress, danced with husband Sacha Baron Cohen to DMX’s “Party Up (Up in Here).”
Meanwhile, “Roma” actress Yalitza Aparicio, who said a highlight of the night was meeting Anne Hathaway, kicked up her heels to Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz’ “Get Low” before twirling to some cumbias queued up by DJ Daisy O’Dell.
At one point, “If Beale Street Could Talk” director Barry Jenkins was dancing along to Drake’s “In My Feelings” with cast members from Netflix’s “Dear White People.”
Jenkins, who said he attended the Netflix party to support “Roma,” added that he was happy one award show is now complete. The Oscar-winning director behind 2016’s “Moonlight” said he’s been enjoying the support for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which was up for three Golden Globes. (Regina King won for supporting actress in a drama.)
“Awards season can be overwhelming at times,” he said, referring to the film as “the little movie that could.” “That’s why the dancing helps.”
On the other side of the room, near the much-visited photo booth, Swift had partygoers pulling out their phones for a quick snap as she made her way up to a roped-off perch where Netflix boss Ted Sarandos was mingling with the likes of Patricia Clarkson. Even Pete Davidson was trying to catch a glimpse of what the commotion was about as he made his way through the room. — Yvonne Villarreal
The line for the InStyle/Warner Bros. party was more than 30 minutes long, and hardly anyone was getting preferential treatment. Director Marielle Heller checked in at the desk, and the attendant told her he loved her film, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
"Oh, thanks," she replied. "That's the nicest thing anyone has said to me all night. I feel like everyone's, like, 'Marielle, who?'"
She got in line and within minutes, one of the stars of her film, Richard E. Grant, was ushered past. "Wait," he told a guard, "she's the director of my film. She must come with me."
But the guard wouldn't let Heller jump the rope, so Grant insisted he would stand in line with her in solidarity. She was moved by his kindness, but they decided the snobbery was too much altogether and bailed on the bash. — Amy Kaufman
Just before the Globe ceremony ended, Richard Madden, named best actor in a TV series for “Bodyguard,” entered the Wilshire Garden at the Beverly Hilton and stepped up to the engraving station. With a smile on his face, he waited for his name to be emblazoned on his statuette.
Anyone hoping for a close-up look at the night’s winners couldn’t have found a better spot for stargazing than at the official Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s viewing and after-party, presented by the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions.
Ryan Murphy and Darren Criss turned up next. As the producer and star of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” waited for their engravings, they watched the end of the telecast on one of the TV monitors, applauding as “Bohemian Rhapsody” won the award for motion picture, drama.
The steady stream of victors continued with Jeff Bridges, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Career Achievement, followed by winners Rachel Brosnahan for TV’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Christian Bale for “Vice” and Glenn Close for “The Wife.”
After leaving the engraving station, Close carried her trophy into the party. Guests erupted into applause. — Ellen Olivier
At the other side of the hotel, InStyle and Warner Bros. drew a galaxy of stars to the Oasis Courtyard, which offered abundant space for mingling, as well as a dance floor. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, John C. Reilly, Rosamund Pike, Janelle Monáe, Dick Van Dyke and Richard Gere could be spotted early and easily. This was a popular, well-attended affair.
There were so many people coming and going that when Lupita Nyong’o, John David Washington, Danai Gurira and Michael B. Jordan stopped to greet friends passing through the corridor, foot traffic in both directions came to a standstill.
While others headed for the bar or picked up a free pair of slippers, Jon Voight and Laura Dern slipped into a side room for InStyle’s “Instagram elevator.”
A winner for her performance in “Escape at Dannemora,” Patricia Arquette took a moment to talk with The Times about her “great experience” working on the series.
“I felt it was the first time I didn’t have a studio or director or producer telling me to make [the character] more likeable,” Arquette said. “I feel it’s the first time in my whole life to be a woman without the normal Hollywood body type and be sexual, but it’s not a joke and it’s not a fetish.”
In a multilayered pouf of a Marc Jacobs cocktail frock, Rowan Blanchard was such a standout that passing guests couldn’t seem to stop delivering compliments.
“I love the movies,” said the “Girl Meets World” star. “So it’s cool to be here and witness everything.” — Ellen Olivier
The scene at InStyle and Warner Bros.’ bash was already quieting down about an hour after the ceremony ended. Jim Carrey, Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh were on their way out as Constance Wu, Chris Pang, Gemma Chan, Lana Condor and Tarana Burke were on their way in.
Rachel Bloom took a break from writing the final episodes of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" to hit her network's party.
"Writing the last scene that we knew we've always wanted to write for six years, it's very full circle and everything is very surreal," she said while waiting in the entrance line with her husband, Dan Gregor. "And we have a table read tomorrow — hopefully I won't be too hung over!"
They all joined Taylor Swift, Ben Whishaw, Laura Dern, Jon M. Chu, Amber Heard, Chuck Lorre, Regina King, Janelle Monáe and Phil Lord in the Beverly Hilton courtyard. Gina Rodriguez danced with her fiancé, Joe LoCicero, and her "Jane the Virgin" costar Brett Dier, and Isla Fisher ran into Rosamund Pike on her way out, saying, "There's Rosamund! We could've partied!"
Around midnight, "The Good Place" actors D'Arcy Carden, William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto were spotted greeting a handful of fans in the lobby.
"Everything around me that's happening right now is weird, and I'm not even exaggerating," Jacinto told The Times. "This is the first time that I'm here, and Dick Van Dyke walking around, Kate Beckinsale walking right past me — nothing is normal right now!" — Ashley Lee