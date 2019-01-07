Golden Globes after-parties: Taylor Swift, Darren Criss and Barry Jenkins make the scene

“For me this year was all about celebration,” she said. “A show that has really centered the oftentimes the most discarded, the most invisible-ized, and the most overlooked, I wanted to make sure that I wore white. I wanted to wear white, I wanted it to be easy, and I wanted it to be a designer of color. I wanted it to feel like a celebration, like: ‘We’re here! We’re showing up all the way.’” — Jen Yamato