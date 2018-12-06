Richard E. Grant on his Golden Globes nomination and his strategy for selfies with actors he admires

The character was an American from Portland, Ore., and so I asked her if I should do an American accent. She said “No, speak as you do.” I said, “Is that because you think I can’t do it?” And she said, “No, I want you to play it as an English person.” She told me it was what she saw me bringing to the part. She had every possible choice who she could have offered the part to — an enormous star, not some English character actor.