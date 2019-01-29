Watching 'Leaving Neverland' after a lifetime of loving Michael Jackson

But my love for Jackson felt distinct somehow, rooted in his messages of love, peace and healing that appealed to me as a kid and that became the soundtrack in my life. The music was gloriously inspirational, transcendent even. (And still is — I haven’t figured out yet what I’m going to do about that.) You might not have liked him, but there’s probably a song of his that’s never left your rotation. And the way this man moved onstage? It was nothing short of spellbinding. There was no one before him and there’s been no one after.