Films starring women earn more money than male-led movies, says new study

Haubegger: There's a lot of things that become conventional wisdom in any business, and after a while that "knowledge" is passed down just through company cultures and from executives training other executives. Why don't we see more female protagonists? Some members of the group, who are producers and executives, said, "People don't make those stories because they don't make as much money." I don't know if anyone ever stopped to question that assumption. We decided to just look and see if it's true, at least in certain cases. We're making a really modest point here! The idea that women as lead characters make less money is not backed up by the data. That's it.