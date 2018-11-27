'Green Book' scoops first major best picture prize of 2018 from the National Board of Review

“Green Book” has been named the year's best picture by the National Board of Review.
The film, which was released in theaters on Nov. 16, recounts the friendship that developed between esteemed musician Don Shirley and driver Tony Lip as they drove through the American South in the early '60s. Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen portray the characters, respectively. Mortensen was also named best actor.
Other top awards went to Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott, Regina King, Paul Schrader, Barry Jenkins, Bo Burnham and the cast of “Crazy Rich Asians.”
The board’s taste often deviates from that of the majority of critics and prognosticators. Founded in 1909, the group describes itself as a "select group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals and academics of varying ages and backgrounds." The NBR last picked the same best picture as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2008, when "Slumdog Millionaire" won the Oscar. Last year the group selected “The Post.”
This year's honorees will receive their awards at a New York City gala hosted by Willie Geist in January.
The full list of honorees:
BEST FILM
“Green Book”
BEST DIRECTOR
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
BEST ACTOR
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
BEST ACTRESS
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
“Incredibles 2”
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Thomasin McKenzie, “Leave No Trace”
BEST DIRECTORIAL DEBUT
Bo Burnham, “Eighth Grade”
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
“Cold War”
BEST DOCUMENTARY
“RBG”
BEST ENSEMBLE
“Crazy Rich Asians”
WILLIAM K. EVERSON FILM HISTORY AWARD
“The Other Side of the Wind” and “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead”
NBR FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION AWARD:
“22 July”
NBR FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION AWARD:
“On Her Shoulders”
TOP FILMS
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“Black Panther”
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
“Eighth Grade”
“First Reformed”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“A Quiet Place”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
TOP 5 FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILMS
“Burning”
“Custody”
“The Guilty”
“Happy as Lazzaro”
“Shoplifters”
TOP 5 DOCUMENTARIES
“Crime + Punishment”
“Free Solo”
“Minding the Gap”
“Three Identical Strangers”
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
TOP 10 INDEPENDENT FILMS
“The Death of Stalin”
“Lean on Pete”
“Leave No Trace”
“Mid90s”
“The Old Man & the Gun”
“The Rider”
“Searching”
“Sorry to Bother You”
“We the Animals”
“You Were Never Really Here”