An Oscar is still an Oscar — even if the big moment isn’t televised

Having the exact moment you win a big award appear on prime-time television is not a constitutionally guaranteed right. A lot of important awards ceremonies, including — just picking one out of a hat — the Pulitzers, are not televised at all and there is a reason for this: They are boring. Maybe not to those involved in the industry doing the awarding and certainly not to the winners. But to the wider audience that pays for things to be televised? Bor-ing.