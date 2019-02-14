Oscar favorite Glenn Close talks acting, Lady Gaga and her first zombie movie

“I just did ‘Mother of the Maid’ at the Public; Grace Van Patten was Joan of Arc and I was her mother. One night, we had started and I’m hearing this hammering and we kept going, and more hammering. Finally I just stopped and said to the audience: ‘Is this as distracting for you as it is for me?’ And they said, ‘Yes!’ So I said, ‘Let’s just stop and see what’s going on.’ I started talking to the audience, asking where they were from, and Grace was sitting on a stool and at one point she she looked at me and said, ‘This is weird.’ But I just felt that we’re all just there, you know, and, when the hammering stopped, I said, ‘OK, let’s start over.’ And we snapped into the play again.”