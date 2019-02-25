Oscars 2019: See winners Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman prepare for their big night

Husband-and-wife filmmakers Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman went from first-time Oscar nominees to first-time Oscar winners Sunday when their project "Skin” won the Academy Award for live-action short.
(The 20-minute film centers on a conflict that breaks out in a blue collar town after a black man smiles at a young white boy at a local supermarket. The seemingly harmless encounter sparks a gang war that concludes with shocking backlash.)
So how do people get ready for their first Academy Awards? Hours before their victory, The Times joined the husband-and-wife team as they prepared for what would become a life-changing evening. Even before they took home Oscar, Newman said it felt as if they had already won.
“We’ve won. It doesn’t matter. Today is, let’s go and enjoy and be together, and as long as we get to make another movie after this, it’s all that matters.”
The other Oscar nominees for live action short film were “Detainment” by Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon, “Fauve” by Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon, “Marguerite” by Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset and “Mother” by Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Maria del Puy Alvarado. In Nattiv’s acceptance speech, he made a poignant remark about the long-standing relevancy of race relations, bigotry and hate in today’s world.
