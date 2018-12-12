Megan Mullally becomes SAG Awards' second-ever host

Mullally has won four SAG Awards and two Emmy Awards, as well as five Golden Globe nominations, for her performance as Karen Walker on NBC’s now-revived “Will & Grace.” She has also appeared in such series as “Parks and Recreation,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “30 Rock,” as well as films including “Why Him?” and “The Disaster Artist.” She and her husband, Nick Offerman, also co-starred in the comedy “Infinity Baby” and co-authored the bestselling book “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.”