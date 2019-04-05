New Avicii music coming out a year after his death

Turns out Avicii was almost done with an album when he died, and now that music is going to come out, starting with a single to be released on the one-year anniversary of his death.
“He left behind a collection of uncompleted songs along with notes, emails and texts about the unreleased music,” said his label, Virgin/EMI Records, in a statement Friday that referred to the popular Swedish DJ and producer by his given name, Tim Bergling.
“Tim’s family have decided to share this music with his fans across the world,” the statement continued. “We are releasing the music Tim was working on before his passing.”
Avicii was 28 when he took his own life in Muscat, Oman, last year.
The single, a collaboration with R&B singer Aloe Blacc, is titled “SOS” and comes out April 20. The album “Tim” will be released June 6.
“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness,” Avicii’s family said last year in a statement after his death. “He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.
“Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in,” the statement continued. “He was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”
Now those fans will get one last listen to the EDM star’s music.