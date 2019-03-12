Oh, baby baby: Britney Spears’ songs inspire a Broadway-bound musical

The hits of Britney Spears are featured in a new Broadway-bound musical, producers announced Tuesday.
“Once Upon a One More Time,” whose title references Spears’ debut single, “...Baby One More Time,” will make its world premiere on Oct. 29 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. It will run through Dec. 1 before heading to Broadway.
According to the announcement, the production centers on a number of fairy-tale princesses, including Cinderella and Snow White, as they gather for a book club meeting. Suddenly, a “rogue fairy godmother drops ‘The Feminine Mystique’ into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation. Could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss?”
“I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore,” Spears said in Tuesday’s announcement. “This is a dream come true for me!”
Kristin Hanggi, who nabbed a Tony Award nomination for helming the musical “Rock of Ages,” is directing the new show, which also features an original book by Jon Hartmere and choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid.
“For three years, we have been working closely with her to develop a concept that perfectly encapsulates her unique spirit, and are so thrilled to finally bring this joyous and electrifying show to the stage,” said James L. Nederlander.
“Once Upon a One More Time” takes the Nederlander Theatre slot previously reserved for the Michael Jackson musical “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough.” That pre-Broadway run was canceled last month amid renewed discourse about the late pop star’s legacy and lingering allegations of sexual abuse.