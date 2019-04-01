Elon Musk's 'RIP Harambe' rap proves he should stick to cars and rockets

Elon Musk’s calendar must be off by a day, because he chose Sunday, not Monday, to release his rap debut, “RIP Harambe.” April Fool’s Day would have been much more apropos.
“I’m disappointed that my record label failed,” the eccentric automaker tweeted about the track, which he released on “Emo G Records,” via SoundCloud.
The rap is an auto-tuned ode to the 17-year-old lowland gorilla who was shot to death by a special zoo response team in May 2016 after a toddler slipped into the animal’s enclosure. Harambe, whose death was widely mourned, was subsequently memed to death as well after those expressions of grief evolved ultimately into an internet punchline.
“Harambe, harambe / Sipping on some Bombay / We're on our way to heaven / Amen, amen,” Musk croons in the tune, which has certain ear-worm characteristics. “Harambe, harambe / Smoking on some strong, eh / In a gorilla zoo / And we thinking about you.”
Can you call it crooning if it’s auto-tuning?
Musk threw in a few more lines about gorillas mourning their fallen comrade, looped the lyrics a few times and called it done.
“Making the Onion articles real,” he tweeted Monday.