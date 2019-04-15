Madonna teases new music, ‘Medellín,’ and a new alter ego named Madame X

It looks like we’ll see a new single from Madonna come Wednesday, based on a social-media tease out Monday pitching “Madonna + Maluma” and “Medellín” — and we’re probably welcoming a new Madame X alter ego as well.
The buildup has been weeks coming, if not months. It started in late February, when Madonna posted a picture of herself and Colombian superstar Maluma in the recording studio, saying they were “Cooking up some Fuego over here!”
Cut to April 1, when Madonna posted a red “X” on a black background as a mysterious, massive social-media message. It was massive in that it took nine Instagram posts to build the entire image.
She followed that up Sunday with another nine-post message revealing a poetic description of Madame X, the character, plus two GIFs and a video clip alluding to the upcoming music.
“I decided to call my album ‘Madame X,’” Madonna says in the video, leading into a version of the words posted in the poetic nine-tile blast. Her alter ego is, among many other things, “a spy in the house of love.”
Then on Monday she posted a photo of herself and Maluma, along with Wednesday’s date and the title “Medellín.” In it she wears white, a contrast to previous Madonna moments.
A forthcoming album would be Madonna’s 14th studio effort.