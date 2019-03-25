Regina Spektor plans to reimagine her catalog with upcoming Broadway concerts

Regina Spektor will perform five intimate concerts at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in June, it was announced Monday.
The seasoned singer-songwriter will take the stage from June 20-26 as part of the In Residence on Broadway series. Spektor is looking forward to exploring theatrical elements within her set.
“This isn’t a ‘Broadway Show,’ and yet it’s not a tour concert, either,” she said in a statement. “I'm revisiting all the songs I’ve ever written, to see how some of them might group together and connect into a show.
“I am thinking up some fun ways to incorporate special guests as well,” she continued. “I’ll be rotating the solo songs quite a bit between the dates, and I’m finding ways to reimagine many of them. Some haven’t been played since my days of playing bars, cafes and open mics.”
Through her shows at the Lunt-Fontanne, Spektor said she plans to, “in my own small way, pay homage to Broadway.”
Spektor will settle into the Lunt-Fontanne after concerts by fellow pop artists Morrissey (May 2-11) and Yanni (May 28-June 2). The series is produced by Live Nation, the Arca Group and Entertainment Benefits Group.