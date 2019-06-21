Hiccup! Watch Seth Meyers and Rihanna go day drinking

Pop star Rihanna is known for her catchy work, work, work, work, work.
But on Thursday, she was all play during a day-drinking outing with Seth Meyers as part of his late-night talk show.
The pair traveled to the Jane Hotel in New York, where they chatted over Rihanna-inspired beverages, swapped advice and played drinking games.
“This is what I call a prom date,” the “Love on the Brain” singer quipped in between cute giggles as she and Meyers chugged a couple of beers to kick off the day.
Meyers customized the rest of the drink menu to fit his famous guest, with creations like "Under My Rumbrella," "Diamonds in the Rye," "We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place" and "B— Better Have My Bunny," which consisted of a shot of tequila served inside a chocolate bunny. Then the games began.
“We're in for a wild day,” Rihanna said after an exercise that challenged her to remember the many occasions for some of her best fashion statements. Any event was fair game, from the carpet at the Met Gala to a trip to the dentist — which she identified correctly, much to Meyers' surprise and disappointment.
Several drinks in, the stars shared advice about dating and career moves, gave makeovers courtesy of the multimillionaire’s hit Fenty Beauty line, belted out Rihanna songs and practiced pickup lines.
“Hey, you look like a lady who was also underwhelmed by the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale,” Meyers joked to instant rejection.
“I don't watch ‘Game of Thrones,’” Rihanna replied.
She continued to humor the comedian until he asked her if she was “the girl in 'Battleship,’ ” a 2012 action flick that featured her in a key role.
“All right, that's where I leave,” Rihanna joked. “I'm out.”