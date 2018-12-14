British royal family’s Christmas cards are here — and yes, the kids are really cute

The British royal family has released photos from its trio of Christmas cards that succinctly reflect the various stages of life and romance for each family.
Newlyweds Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, who are expecting their first child in the spring, utilized an artsy reception photo for their glamorous holiday greeting, featuring fireworks and all the trimmings.
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, both 36, were casually photographed in the wilderness flanked by their rambunctious brood in plain clothes last fall.
And Prince Charles, 70, second in line to the British throne, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 71, posed for a rendezvous on a garden bench.
Life, am I right?
The families were photographed by Chris Allerton at Frogmore House in Windsor, Matt Porteous at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Hugo Burnand at Clarence House in London, respectively.
Not surprisingly, the cards offer little insight into reports about tension between the young couples, who will be spending Christmas together with William and Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Sandringham.
Take a look at the images below.