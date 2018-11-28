In memory of 'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg, an appreciation of the most underrated characters

“I’m ready!” — SpongeBob SquarePants
“Good morning, Krusty crew!” — Patrick Star
“Meow!” — Gary the Snail
These catchphrases delighted generations of kids and families alike on the hit Nickelodeon show “SpongeBob SquarePants.” As the world says goodbye to its creator, Stephen Hillenburg, who died Monday after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), The Times takes a look back at the characters he created who brought to life the world of Bikini Bottom.
With three feature films, a Broadway musical and beyond, the main players in this underwater community like Plankton and Squidward became household names. But die-hard fans know that the joy of this show was in the detail. From the one-episode cameos to running gags, here are more than a dozen of the most underrated “SpongeBob” characters.
Painty the Pirate
The “My leg!” guy
Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy
The French narrator
Kevin the Cucumber
The Chocolate Guy
Grandma SquarePants
Scooter
Alaskan Bull Worm
Bubble Buddy
Trout News Anchor
Man Ray
The Flying Dutchman
Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen
Flats the Flounder
Squilliam Fancyson